Melania Trump Marks First Post-White House Birthday

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock From left: Melania and Donald Trump arrive in Florida on Jan. 20.

Melania Trump celebrated her 51st birthday on Monday in Palm Beach, Florida, far away from her four years in the White House.

The former first lady thanked "everyone for the wonderful birthday wishes" in a tweet on Tuesday morning, though — in keeping with her preference for privacy — she did not share other details of the celebration.

The occasion was also not entirely free of politics.

The Times in London reports that, in a fundraising strategy standard for such occasions, Republican officials used the day as a pitch to supporters.

Emails and texts were sent out styled as a "birthday card" for Donald Trump's wife. People were encouraged to sign it and then directed to a donation page for the party.

RELATED VIDEO: Trump Residences at Mar-a-Lago Are Being Renovated While Melania Looks at Fla. Schools for Barron, Sources Say

RELATED: What Melania Trump's Biographers Learned — 'More in It for Her to Stay Than to Go'

Former President Trump, booted from social media in the wake of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, did not publicly comment on his wife's birthday; neither did aides for the family.

Since the Trumps relocated to their private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach in late January (opting, in an unusual move, to skip Joe Biden's inauguration), Mrs. Trump has avoided the attention that was a fixture of her time as first lady.

While President Trump remains active in conservative media, she has enjoyed spa treatments and focused on her teenage son, Barron, as well as spent time with her parents, sources previously told PEOPLE.

She has not made a public appearance since her husband left office.

The former first lady, who keeps separate quarters at the club from her husband, is known to have retained a few staffers for her post-White House office. Late last year, she was also looking at schools in the area for Barron, sources said.

Story continues

But little about her plans has trickled out beyond the sense that "Be Best," her White House children's welfare initiative, should continue.

ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP via Getty Melania Trump

RELATED: Melania Trump Celebrates Son Barron's First Post-White House Birthday

Noam Galai/WireImage Melania Trump

"She's young, she's 50. Donald Trump is 24 years older," The Washington Post's Mary Jordan, who wrote a biography of Mrs. Trump, previously told PEOPLE. "She has a big life ahead of her."

Jordan said that, despite the challenges of her marriage to the former president and the strain of politics, Mrs. Trump "still stays by him."

"She is upset, I hear, of the way it ended with the Jan. 6 riot," Jordan told PEOPLE. "It put a huge dent in her own legacy, because she didn't come out and talk about it quickly enough."

Palm Beach sources also told PEOPLE in early April that Mrs. Trump appeared to be in somewhat of a sour mood and had not been seen as much.

"Melania acts as if she is not truly happy but has accepted what is required of her to live the lifestyle she relishes," a social source said then.

Not so, a Trump spokeswoman insisted, telling PEOPLE:

"Mrs. Trump is enjoying life at Mar-a-Lago. She is focused on being a mother and putting her family first, while working on various projects that will take time to finalize."