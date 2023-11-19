Melania Trump joins tributes to Rosalynn Carter on social media after death

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter shown in 2009. File photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tributes from around the world poured in on social media following the death of humanitarian and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died at her home in Plains, Ga., on Sunday at age 96.

Former first lady Melania Trump was among the first prominent figures who recognized Carter's monumental contributions to public service for more than six decades.

Trump wrote that she "leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as first lady but as a wife and mother."

"We will always remember her servant's heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country," Trump said. "May she rest in peace."

In another post, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said, "All her life Rosalynn Carter dedicated herself to serving others. As first lady, she served our country with grace and kindness. My heart is with her love of over 75 years, President Carter and their family today."

"America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a post. "My heart goes out to her entire family."

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder posted a recent photograph of himself with the Carters, saying "Rosalynn Carter was a great partner to a consequential president and helped to define the modern role of first lady. She was gracious, warm and determined."

The Southern Poverty Law Center praised Carter's "unwavering commitment to service and her tireless efforts by President Carter's side left an indelible mark."

The Atlanta Braves posted a photographic tribute to Carter, along with the team's condolences.

"The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of humanitarian and former first lady Rosalynn Carter," the team said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family."