People Say Melania Trump’s Speech Against 'Hate’ Should Come With A Laugh Track

Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

The irony was too much for many Twitter users to handle after Melania Trump accused the media of spreading “hate” during a campaign speech for her husband, President Donald Trump, in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

“In a time when hate, negativity and fear are the messages the media streams into our homes and the large tech companies are protecting political censorship, we need to remember what is really important,” the first lady told the packed, mainly maskless crowd.

“My husband’s administration is focused on the future, the health and safety of the American people, the education and wellbeing of our children,” she added.

Check out the video here:

Critics reminded the first lady of her husband’s own propagation of hate in his addresses or via his Twitter account.

They also asked exactly how the Trump administration is ensuring the health and safety of Americans, given its botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 223,000 people nationwide.

Related...

Eric Trump Gets Taken To School Over Economic Growth Boast

‘Enough Of The Lies’: Joe Biden Is Done With Donald Trump’s COVID-19 BS In New Ad

Sarah Cooper And Helen Mirren Recreate Donald Trump's Infamous 'Access Hollywood' Tape

Conservative Pundit S.E. Cupp Warns: Don't Write Off Donald Trump Yet

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.