Melania Trump didn't like going to Trump events because people 'get creepy and invasive' with her, staffer said

A person wears a prop of Melania Trump in Waco, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Melania Trump has largely remained out the public eye in recent months.

A former staffer told WaPo that Melania never enjoyed following her husband to events.

People can get touchy or ask her questions like what perfume she's wearing, the staffer said.

Melania Trump never quite enjoyed the endless schmoozing that comes with politics.

In recent months, the former first lady has remained largely out of the spotlight as Donald Trump confronts his legal troubles in court, begging the question, "Where's Melania?"

She did make headlines recently when she was spotted at a Halloween party in Mar-a-Lago. But ducking events is on brand for Mrs. Trump, according to one of her former staffers.

The staffer told The Washington Post that Trump never enjoyed following her husband around while he "talks and talks and she sits there and is expected to smile."

The people around her also "get creepy and invasive with her," the former staffer, who was not identified by the Post, said, adding that people might try to put their arms around her, ask her what perfume she's wearing, or what brand of sunglasses she has.

In a statement to Insider, Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote: "There will always be those who seek relevance and financial gain by inserting themselves into stories. Mrs. Trump has always been and will always be focused on her family, as it is her number one priority. Any reports claiming to have insight into her life should be read with caution."

During her husband's presidency, the former first lady also appeared to have a penchant for keeping a low profile even inside the White House.

Stephanie Grisham, her former chief of staff, told the Post that Trump's top aides didn't even know what she was doing at the time.

"It was a mystery," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider