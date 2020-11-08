Melania Trump is ‘counting the minutes until divorce’ after Donald Trump leaves the White House, claims former aide

A former aide is claiming Melania Trump plans to divorce her husband after he leaves the White House

Melania Trump is “counting down the minutes” until she can divorce Donald Tump, a former aide has claimed.

Mr Trump has yet to concede defeat in the US 2020 election, despite Joe Biden winning more than 270 of the electoral colleges he needed for victory in the race.

Former aide Stephanie Wolkoff claimed Melania is already negotiating a post-nuptial agreement that would give her son, Barron, an equal share of the Trump fortune.

According to reports in the Mail Online, former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleged Melania’s 15-year marriage with Donald Trump is already over.

She said: “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce.

“If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

It has previously been reported that Melania did not expect her husband to win in the 2016 election and when she heard the news that they would soon be expected to move into the White House, she burst into tears.

Michael Wolff, author of ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’, claimed the Trump team were convinced they would lose to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"Melania was in tears — and not of joy,” he said.

At the time the First Lady’s communications director dismissed the book, saying it is “clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section”.

“Mrs Trump supported her husband's decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did," said Stephanie Grisham.