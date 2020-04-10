Twitter Users Point Out Problem With Melania Trump's Coronavirus Mask Messaging

Melania Trump’s renewed call for people to wear face coverings in public amid the coronavirus pandemic prompted many people on Twitter to note the same thing.

Namely, that the first lady’s plea will likely not be adhered to by her own husband, President Donald Trump, who last week said he just couldn’t see himself following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advice to cover mouths in a bid to stop the spread of the contagion.

FLOTUS on Thursday released this picture and request on social media:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do. Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/HRaQHFgXxn — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020

And this video:

As the CDC continues to study the spread of the COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain. Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/eF3o33CUVS — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020

Tweeters suggested the first lady’s messaging would be stronger if it was echoed by the president:

Tell that to your old man before you tell it to us. And stop trying to be America's Next Top Model: First Lady Edition. https://t.co/LkNVrSKrbm — Quaran-teenage Angst (@_RayPrice) April 10, 2020

If I were directing this PSA, I'd suggest she actually put the mask on her face. https://t.co/fuSc0VDqXg — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) April 9, 2020

It's good to see the First Lady photographed with a mask on. I wonder why we couldn't get a photo with her and the President both wearing masks. Might've been a doubly-effective message. https://t.co/JG2CorArrd — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) April 9, 2020

In this video, she holds a mask in her hands, but never puts it on her face. https://t.co/j6kO6wrE4j — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) April 9, 2020

"Wear a cloth mask," says the First Lady wearing a surgical mask. https://t.co/o6uVGfDzgH — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) April 9, 2020

Today, the First Lady, said—while holding a mask—that per CDC, Americans should wear "cloth face coverings in public settings."



Also, the president said last week: "You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I am choosing not to do it."https://t.co/yzMDaQrWB8 — Cyrus Farivar (@cfarivar) April 9, 2020

We're truly living in the land of farce. https://t.co/90TYHwfYw0 — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) April 10, 2020

SHE is willing to wear a mask... https://t.co/mPTdLGBFHP — Terry Dresbach (@draiochta14) April 9, 2020

First Lady wears a mask and advocates that for the public when outside your home where social distancing can be hard. The president has said he does not think he will wear one. Both have tested negative. https://t.co/AagePtjPcc — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 9, 2020

Public health but make it fashion https://t.co/GbWpqXurvM pic.twitter.com/srM9KCqJKP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 9, 2020

Related...

Story continues

Street Artists Take On Coronavirus Pandemic With Powerful, Poignant And Witty Pieces

Fox News' Brit Hume Hits Donald Trump With The Painful Truth About His Coronavirus Briefings

Matt Gaetz's Coronavirus Gas Mask Stunt Comes Back To Haunt Him On Fox News

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.