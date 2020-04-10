Twitter Users Point Out Problem With Melania Trump's Coronavirus Mask Messaging

Lee Moran
HuffPost

Melania Trump’s renewed call for people to wear face coverings in public amid the coronavirus pandemic prompted many people on Twitter to note the same thing.

Namely, that the first lady’s plea will likely not be adhered to by her own husband, President Donald Trump, who last week said he just couldn’t see himself following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advice to cover mouths in a bid to stop the spread of the contagion.

FLOTUS on Thursday released this picture and request on social media:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

And this video:

Tweeters suggested the first lady’s messaging would be stronger if it was echoed by the president:

Related...

Street Artists Take On Coronavirus Pandemic With Powerful, Poignant And Witty Pieces

Fox News' Brit Hume Hits Donald Trump With The Painful Truth About His Coronavirus Briefings

Matt Gaetz's Coronavirus Gas Mask Stunt Comes Back To Haunt Him On Fox News

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

 

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next