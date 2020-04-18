Melania Trump Tested People With A White House Puzzle. It Did Not Go Well.

Lee Moran
HuffPost

Melania Trump on Friday tweeted a White House-themed word search she declared was “a great way to bond with your loved ones,” presumably as people spend more time together amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Not everyone was happy with the puzzle, however.

Dozens of critics reminded the first lady of another kind of test that was desperately needed more of in the U.S., namely one to detect the coronavirus ― of which there has been a dearth.

They also accused FLOTUS of insensitivity and of attempting to distract from her husband President Donald Trump’s chaotic and widely criticized response to the pandemic that has now killed more than 37,000 people nationwide.

