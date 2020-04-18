Melania Trump Tested People With A White House Puzzle. It Did Not Go Well.

Melania Trump on Friday tweeted a White House-themed word search she declared was “a great way to bond with your loved ones,” presumably as people spend more time together amid coronavirus lockdowns.

While spending family time together, the White House Word Search is a great way to bond with your loved ones while testing your #WhiteHouse knowledge: https://t.co/kVdqnGDlxC pic.twitter.com/0Z48kfUplU — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 17, 2020

Not everyone was happy with the puzzle, however.

Dozens of critics reminded the first lady of another kind of test that was desperately needed more of in the U.S., namely one to detect the coronavirus ― of which there has been a dearth.

They also accused FLOTUS of insensitivity and of attempting to distract from her husband President Donald Trump’s chaotic and widely criticized response to the pandemic that has now killed more than 37,000 people nationwide.

Oh cool we got word searches but no tests. https://t.co/RacsIve3DL — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) April 17, 2020

Is this a joke? Your husband is inciting civil war in our country and you want us to sit down and do a word search???!!!😮 https://t.co/SqD80k62Wg — Shelli McKee-Brewer (@brewcrewqueen) April 17, 2020

WHERE ARE THE TESTS?



Seriously are they in here I can't find them. https://t.co/hIcOqsCfhf — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) April 17, 2020

Is the White House word search to find the 50 words Trump knows, or the 50 ways Trump has betrayed our country?



Either way, it is not possible for me to be bored enough to want to do this. — Vernal Equinox (@SpringF_kx) April 17, 2020

I see "emoluments" & "nepotism." — Hugo 🐝🦋🐴🌾🐬🌎 (@HugoBGood) April 18, 2020

Family time?? I still have to work, and with a 10% pay cut to make up for the people that decided to stay home at my job..living check to check, I don’t have that luxury, no hazard pay, heck not even a thank you.. word search? Kinda not in the mood...🙄 — Debbie ballentine (@Debbieballentin) April 17, 2020

Please get your husband away from the TV and off Twitter and have him work on this instead. This will keep him busy for days.#ThingsINeverThoughtIWouldSayAboutAUSPresident https://t.co/hacE6MIzot — Jacob Burnet’s Ghost (@UniversalSphinx) April 17, 2020

This is a joke right? Are you so fucking out of touch with the struggles going on in this country that this is what you propose? You have no idea that there are millions of Americans out of work and not the last thing that they are thinking about is doing a fucking word search. — M (@RealtorSullivan) April 18, 2020

sorry but a BeBest word search is not a great way to bond with loved ones, especially when so many cannot be with their loved ones while they are hospitalized or dead. — Birdie (@longviewsky) April 17, 2020

I don't see the word "shitshow" or "clownshow" in the word search. — Michele callahan (@Michelecallah19) April 17, 2020

Who found tennis pavilion — Self Isolated & WingingIt (@flipped54) April 17, 2020

Missing some words there:

Fraud

Impeachment

Liar

Empathy

Scandal

Nepotism

Incompetence

Ego

Insane

Stable Genius



I could go on and on. @POTUS #CoronavirusUSA — Feisty Heifer (@SabrinaHogan) April 17, 2020

