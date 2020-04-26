President Trump pays tribute to 'our great first lady' as Melania turns 50

President Donald Trump sent a birthday message to wife Melania as she turns 50. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and the first lady made a joint public appearance in honor of Arbor Day. Now they’ve got another special occasion to mark: Melania Trump’s birthday.

The first lady turned 50 years old on Sunday, April 26, prompting her famous husband, 73, to send a short-but-sweet birthday greeting via — what else? — Twitter.

Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

The Slovenian-born mother of one also received a special message from the official White House Twitter account, which featured a selection of photos from her Be Best campaign and travels.

As Americans shelter at home, the birthday girl is expected to keep her own celebrations close at hand. The first lady will spend the day with her family at the White House, her chief of staff, and former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham told Fox Business.

Meanwhile, her eldest stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, also paid tribute with a photo taken at an inauguration ball in 2017.





