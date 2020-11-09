Melania Trump backs husband’s baseless voter fraud claims as she says: Every legal vote should be counted

Melania Trump has suggested she backs her husband’s unfounded claims of voter fraud, declaring: “Every legal vote should be counted”.

The First Lady appeared to repeat Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election, writing Twitter: “The American people deserve fair elections.

“Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

The tweet is the first time Mrs Trump has spoken about the election results since Joe Biden was elected the 46th president on Saturday. It came amid reports that she was privately urging her husband to concede defeat.

Mr Trump previously claimed that he had won the election but was the victim of voter fraud. He is yet to provide any evidence of his claims.

On Sunday, he fired off a volley of angry tweets as he doubled down on his baseless claims of a stolen election. He wrote: “Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!”

He added the day before: “71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!”

Many of Mr Trump’s tweets have been flagged by Twitter with comments which warned “this claim about election fraud is disputed” and “learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”

The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020

Mr Trump was golfing at the Trump National Golf Course as Pennsylvania when Mr Biden crossed the 270 electoral college vote threshold necessary for the Democrat to be declared winner.

In a statement following media outlets calling the race for Mr Biden, Mr Trump said: "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed."

"The simple fact is this election is far from over."

But pressure is mounting on the Republican to accept defeat. The General Services Administration (GSA) is tasked with formally recognising Mr Biden as president-elect, which begins the transition.

But the agency’s Trump-appointed administrator, Emily Murphy, has not started the process and has given no guidance on when she will do so.

Read More

Melania is ‘counting the minutes until divorce’ claims former aide