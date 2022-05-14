Melania Trump Slams Vogue for Not Putting Her on the Cover

CHRIS JACKSON

Former first lady Melania Trump has slammed Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, for never putting her on the cover when her husband was president, in her first interview since leaving the White House.

Fox Nation host Pete Hegseth raised the topic in his sit down with Melania, noting that first ladies Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton have all appeared on the cover of Vogue and that Vice President Kamala Harris got the honor even before she was sworn in.

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do—and I did in the White House—than being on the cover of Vogue,” Melania said.

It should be noted that the former model has appeared on the cover of Vogue, back in February 2005, when she was photographed in her wedding dress as she married Donald Trump.

Melania’s former fixer, Stephanie Winston-Wolkoff, has claimed the former first lady was offered a Vogue shoot shortly after Trump came to power, but refused to accept unless she was guaranteed the cover.

Vice President Kamala Harris. former first lady Hillary Clinton, First Lady Jill Biden, and former first lady Michelle Obama. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Vogue

Other conservative first ladies including both Laura and Barbara Bush were denied the chance of a Vogue cover.

Melania also hit out at U.S. President Joe Biden over the nationwide baby formula shortage, saying his administration lacks “leadership.”

Melania Trump gives first interview since leaving the White House…and it’s on Fox News, of course. pic.twitter.com/2SW1Kftjsi — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 14, 2022

“It’s heartbreaking to see that they are struggling and the food is not available for children in 21st century in the United States of America,” she said.

Melania has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House, focusing on promoting her NFT collection of digital artworks.

Story continues

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.