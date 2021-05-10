How Melania and Ivanka Trump Spent First Mother's Day After Donald Was Voted Out of White House

Much has changed for the Trumps since January, when they decamped to Palm Beach, Florida, after Donald Trump was voted out of office.

But a return to Mar-a-Lago also meant a return appearance at their private club's Mother's Day lunch.

That's how Former First Lady Melania Trump celebrated on Sunday, alongside teenage son Barron and her husband, former President Trump — who soon after left the club, which is largely shutting down in the summer.

He has been expected to temporarily relocate to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"He always comes to the Mother's Day lunch then leaves, now that the winter season is officially over," a club source tells PEOPLE. "He is very routine [and] rarely deviates on anything in this area."

Mrs. Trump, 51, was not photographed with her husband, 78, — who has been spending much of his time spreading election conspiracies and criticizing enemies — when he boarded a plane later Sunday.

Their son, 15, was also not seen on the flight. A source says they did not go with the former president and are instead thought to be traveling back and forth to New Jersey. (A spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the family's plans.)

"Melania and her family will spend time with Donald but also continue working with Barron's school and keeping him up to date on his extracurricular activities," the club source says.

"She has their relationship down to a science," the source adds, noting how fond the famously private former first lady is of Mar-a-Lago. "She does what she wants and also continues as Mrs. Trump, so it's unlikely to expect much out of the order at this point."

A spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump previously told PEOPLE she "is enjoying life at Mar-a-Lago. She is focused on being a mother and putting her family first, while working on various projects that will take time to finalize."

President Trump's other children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump or Tiffany Trump — did not appear to be at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. (Tiffany, Trump's only daughter with second wife Marla Maples, shared a Mother's Day message on Instagram for Maples.)

Other than Eric, Trump's adult kids have all made plans to relocate to Florida.

Ivanka, 39, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both former White House advisers, have been living in the Miami area where they purchased a secluded, multimillion-dollar waterfront lot.

A source close to Ivanka says she and the couple's three children spent Sunday surfing and watching movies. The source maintains that, for now, Ivanka is orienting her family in their post-Washington, D.C., lives.

Ivanka has made few public appearances or statements in recent months while those around her say she is focused on her family. She faced her own controversies in the White House.

"She's been spending a lot of quality time with her kids and her family, as well as settling into their new home and all that comes with it," another Ivanka source previously told PEOPLE. "She's been really enjoying her time."

In March, she delivered boxes of food in Apopka, Florida, and more recently encouraged people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

