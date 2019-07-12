Melandri expresses MotoE interest after WSBK exit

The five-time MotoGP race winner and 2002 250cc champion announced on Tuesday that he will bow out of top-level racing at the end of the current WSBK season.

However, in an interview with Motorsport.com, the 36-year-old confessed he could picture himself taking part in MotoE, which held its first-ever race at the Sachsenring last weekend.

Asked if he was retiring from all racing or merely WSBK, said: "This I don't know, but now I want to free myself from this burden, which was wearing me out a bit, and make a change in my life.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Certainly I wanted to put an end to having a commitment that occupied me 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. If an opportunity came up to do something different...

"MotoE would be a nice thing, because it's not a proper championship, but a race for entertainment. It could be nice. But now I want to enjoy the final part of this season, now that I'm more relaxed, then see what life offers me.

"Of course I want to ride a bike anyway, because it's what I dreamed about doing as a kid and I love it. But I want to do it in a less stressful way than now."

Marco Melandri, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK

Marco Melandri, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images