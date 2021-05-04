Melancthon church on the market for $300,000

It would be a fixer-upper, but there's a church in Melancthon on the market for roughly half the price a condo would cost in the Greater Toronto Area.

The building at 622486 280 Sideroad is listed for under $300,000. Parishioners of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church previously attended services there before the 40-member congregation migrated to Trinity United Church in Shelburne. It would require about $250,000 to $300,000 to renovate it.

“The local congregation hasn’t used it in two-and-a-half years because it needs some work, and they decided, rather than spend the money, they would like to establish a congregation in Shelburne other than in the country,” said Sharon Grant, sales representative of Royal Lepage RCR Realty Brokerage and parishioner of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Father Paul Mathew Vellimoozhayil previously led mass at the church. He said most of the parishioners are from Shelburne, and they were attending church in Orangeville in the meantime.

“The Melancthon building is very old,” said Vellimoozhayil. “We would have 50 people in mass, but after moving to Shelburne, we would have about 75 or 80.”

He said his congregation plans to raise funds to build a church and has talked to the Diocese of Hamilton about it.

Grant has also been trying to contact the planning department of the Town of Melancthon for some time but heard a representative would be out there this week.

“We had a number of offers, and one of them is likely going to be worked with or accepted, one or the other,” said Grant. “It hasn’t happened yet because the Catholic Church has a number of committees and legal departments to look at it.”

The interior is open with a small choir loft. It has some woodwork in the stair railing and choice loft uprights. It is placed on a country lot with a treed-back boundary and parking for 20 vehicles. The interior is about 1,500 square feet.

It is being sold as is. The buyer will have to submit a zoning bylaw amendment to the town if they change it to construct a house.

“It’s not zoned as a residence,” said Grant. “They will have to apply to rezone it to apply for a house, which is what most people want to do. They have to ask the township to rezone, which is a process to go through.”

Zoning is institutional. There is a drilled well but no septic system. There is one washroom, and the exterior wall is made of brick. Grant is receiving a lot of interest with phone calls and emails about the church. She said, however, it is important to consider how much work it needs to be renovated into a house.

“At present, it does not have the same amenities a house would have,” said Grant. “For instance, a proper septic system. There are renos to be done. I talk to a lot of people about it because it’s not like you can go down to the bank and get a mortgage like you would a house. It has to be a house, to get a mortgage, and presently it is not a house.”

The church's history dates back to 1858 when contractor James Whitten of Shelburne was hired to construct the church with Jack Taggart completing the brickwork. The brick was made in Shelburne, and parishioners hauled the gravel. It was built for $1,800, at the time, with funds donated by about 60 families.

Joshua Santos, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Orangeville Banner