Mel Tucker suspends four Michigan State football players for altercation at Michigan

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker on Sunday night suspended four players immediately for their roles in a postgame altercation with two Michigan players a day earlier.

Tucker announced the immediate suspensions of starting defensive back Angelo Grose, starting defensive end Zion Young, backup defensive end Itayvion “Tank” Brown and backup defensive back Khary Crump.

The Spartans fought with Michigan players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green as MSU returned to its locker room following Saturday’s 29-7 loss to the Wolverines.

Statement from Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/67vqtVH0r6 — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022

Tucker pointed to MSU’s “football core values” including “integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness, and accountability” in announcing the suspensions, calling videos of the incidents “disturbing electronic evidence.”

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors,” Tucker said in his statement. “The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community remain our number one priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency, and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter. Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing a State green and white jersey must never be compromised.”

