Mel Reid in major hunt nine months after quitting sport

Mel Reid moved to within a shot of the lead at the second women’s major of the year – nine months after quitting golf.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire fired four late birdies in a second round 68 to take the halfway lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in New Jersey, one clear of a group on four-under which includes England’s Reid after her 67.

She was joined by China’s Xiyu Lin and Norwegian rookie Celine Borge with first round leader Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa and Australia’s Minjee Lee, chasing her second major title after a second round 67.

Mel Reid, of England, tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the Women’s PGA Championship (eth Wenig/AP)

For Reid, it is a big change from deciding to give up playing due to injury.

“I legit quit,” she said. “When I got my injury, I tried to play through it, which I kind of felt I had to. In September I literally told Carly (her wife), I’m going into the media, I’m not playing golf anymore.

“With things like that, if you just give me a bit of space, I do kind of work it out myself.

“I missed the competitiveness of it and I thought let’s give it one more go. I’ve just been really enjoying myself this year.”

Maguire birdied four of her final six holes as she took the halfway lead in a major for the first time.

Leona Maguire, of Ireland, tees off on the 13th hole during the second round of the Women’s PGA Championship (Matt Rourke/AP)

“This is uncharted territory for me,” Maguire said. “Whatever happens this week, I’m sure I’ll learn a lot, and just sort of taking it one day at a time.

“I think this golf course demands that. I think you can’t think more than one shot ahead, let alone a hole or a round ahead.”

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow shot a second round 68 to be in a group on one-under with only 15 players under par on the Lower Course at Baltusrol.

World number nine Lexi Thompson birdied her last four holes to sneak inside the cut at four-over-par, but England’s Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Laura Davies all missed out, alongside world number two Nelly Korda, number four Lilia Vi and number six Atthaya Thitikul.