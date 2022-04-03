Mel Gibson interview awkwardly cut off after he’s asked about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock

Jacob Stolworthy
Mel Gibson had his interview ended awkwardly after he was asked a question about Will Smith.

The actor-director was speaking about his new film, Father Stu, when conversation steered the way of the incident that saw Smith slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony last Sunday (27 March).

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters said: “You understand it probably better than a lot of people, with your career. I was wondering if, you know, you had been the one that jumped up out of his seat and slapped Chris Rock, if you would have been treated the same way, Mel?”

A smiling Gibson can be seen laughing and pointing at the camera. Clearly wishing to avoid a media firestorm, his publicist’s voice can be heard saying: “Hello Jesse, thank you – that’s our time.”

Watters gives it one more go, asking: “Have you ever thought about that?” However, Gibson’s publicist repeats: “Thank you, Jesse. Uh, we – that is our time.”

In what has become one of the most-talked about moments in Oscars history, Smith hit Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident came after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. She has been open in the past about her alopecia diagnosis.

Smith went on to win Best Actor for King Richard at the came ceremony, receiving a standing ovation from many celebrities in the crowd.

Mel Gibson’s publicist swooped in the moment he was asked about Will Smith (Fox News)

The actor, following criticism, has since resigned as a member of the Academy, but faces disciplinary action.

He also issued an apology to Rock, with the comedian saying during his first stand-up show since the incident on Wednesday (30 March) that he was “still processing” what happened.

In 2006, Gibson was arrested for suspected drink-driving in Malibu and made anti-Semitic remarks to a policeman, which he later apologised for, stating that the comments were “blurted out in a moment of insanity”.

According to a police report, Gibson asked the officer if he was Jewish and said: “F***ing Jews. The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.”

The actor was blacklisted by Hollywood for a short time, but, in 2017, he was nominated for Best Director for Hacksaw Ridge starring Andrew Garfield.

