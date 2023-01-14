Mel Brooks Reveals All-Star Ensemble That Will Tell More ‘History of the World’

history2 - Credit: Hulu

Over 40 years after Mel Brooks had the presence of mind to title his epic 1981 comedy History of the World, Part I, the film’s sequel is finally set for release with a similarly all-star ensemble and factually loose portrayal of historic events.

As opposed to its predecessor — which crammed centuries into 90 minutes — History of the World, Part II will be a four-night event, kicking of March 6 on Hulu.

Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes and Brooks himself lead the cast, which also includes Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen (as Noah, of “The Ark” fame), Zazie Beatz, Dove Cameron, Kumail Nanjiani, Sarah Silverman, Taika Waititi and dozens more set to appear over the course of the miniseries.

The new teaser for Part II — presented by Brooks, who co-wrote the miniseries — gives a taste of some of the historical figures whose story will get spoofed: Alexander Graham Bell, Ulysses Grant, Sigmund Freud, Rasputin, Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, Kublai Khan, and Jesus Christ.

Also partaking in the fun are Josh Gad, Johnny Knoxville, Emily Ratajkowski, J.B. Smoove, Jay Ellis, Danny Devito, Pamela Adlon… and that’s just who’s listed in the teaser.

