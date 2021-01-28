Mel Brooks, John Stamos, Bob Saget and More React to Cloris Leachman’s Death at 94
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Cloris Leachman left a remarkable legacy behind that Hollywood won't forget.
The Oscar-winning comedian died on Wednesday of natural causes at age 94 and many celebrities have shared their favorite moments of the actress on social media in her remembrance.
Mel Brooks, who directed Leachman in High Anxiety, History of the World, Part 1 and Young Frankenstein, wrote on Twitter, "Such sad news — Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set.
"Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris' unforgettable Frau Blücher," he added of her Young Frankenstein role. "She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed."
"Rest in peace Cloris Leachman you will always inhabit my sense of humour. Thank you," rocker Peter Frampton tweeted.
The View co-host Joy Behar wrote, "'HE WAS MY BOYFRIEND'" RIP CLORIS LEACHMAN," a reference to Leachman's line in Young Frankenstein.
John Stamos posted a clip from his appearance on Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget with the late star in which she said, "I'm not here to roast Bob Saget. I'm here to f— John Stamos."
"God I loved her. RIP #CLORISLEACHMAN," Stamos, 57.
Such sad news—Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.
— Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 27, 2021
Rest in peace Cloris Leachman you will always inhabit my sense of humour. Thank you
— Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 27, 2021
God I loved her. RIP #CLORISLEACHMAN pic.twitter.com/aUbEw3rj1k
— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 27, 2021
His Full House costar Bob Saget also posted a touching tribute to Leachman, remembering her role in his roast.
"So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman. Beyond being an Academy award winner, her hilarious role in 'Young Frankenstein,' and being 'Phyllis,' I had the pleasure of being roasted by her on television," he wrote. "My deepest sympathies to her loved ones."
So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman. Beyond being an Academy award winner, her hilarious role in “Young Frankenstein,” and being “Phyllis,” I had the pleasure of being roasted by her on television. My deepest sympathies to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/P2cUedaPlL
— bob saget (@bobsaget) January 27, 2021
RELATED: Cloris Leachman Dead, Life in Photos
Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, "Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94."
Actor Elias Toufexis who worked with her during the War of Awards shared two special memories of Leachman.
Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94.
Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 27, 2021
In one tweet, he shared a photo they took together.
"God bless and Rest In Peace to the wonderful Cloris Leachman. She was just the f–king best (she would have wanted me to swear)," Toufexis, 45, captioned the picture.
God bless and Rest In Peace to the wonderful Cloris Leachman.
She was just the fucking best (she would have wanted me to swear) pic.twitter.com/alW23YIJCe
— 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗳𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 (@EliasToufexis) January 27, 2021
In another post he shared, "On set once, my wife @michelleboback was texting me and it started to get on Cloris Leachman's nerves. So she sent this message." Attached was a video message from the late actress as she said, "Michelle, darling. Shut the f— up."
On set once, my wife @michelleboback was texting me and it started to get on Cloris Leachman’s nerves. So she sent this message: pic.twitter.com/b5T7I9vud8
— 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗳𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 (@EliasToufexis) January 27, 2021
Jackée Harry posted a picture of her with Leachman captioned, "Cloris Leachman had a razor sharp wit that I'll always admire. Rest peacefully, love."
Cloris Leachman had a razor sharp wit that I’ll always admire. Rest peacefully, love. 😢♥️ pic.twitter.com/phMdVUHorp
— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2021
RELATED: Cloris Leachman, Oscar Winner and Mary Tyler Moore Show Star, Dies at 94
Leachman's manager, Juliet Green, confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress died Wednesday of natural causes.
Cloris Leachman
"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic," Green said.
According to TMZ, which first reported the news, she passed away at her home in Encinitas, California, with her daughter, Dinah, beside her.