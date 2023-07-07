Mel B Teases Surprising Detail About The Spice Girls' Mysterious New Project As A Five-Piece

Mel B

Mel B has teased that it is actually Victoria Beckham who is behind the Spice Girls’ mysterious new project as a five-piece.

Back in May, Mel revealed the iconic girl group’s original five members were putting the finishing touches on something that would be announced “pretty soon” and that fans will “love”.

While no further details have yet been confirmed, Scary Spice has now revealed that Victoria – who has famously resisted reuniting with her bandmates in the past – is behind the venture.

She told Australia’s The Daily Telegraph: “We are doing something together as the Spice Girls and it has always been me kind of championing everybody together. But this time it was actually Victoria that was saying, ‘come on, let’s all do something’.

“So we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon. It is about f***ing time.”

The Spice Girls reunited as a four-piece without Victoria in 2019 for their most recent stadium tour.

Prior to that, the band made their most recent public appearance as a five-piece at the premiere of the ill-fated musical Viva Forever in December 2012, just months after they reunited on-stage for the London Olympics closing ceremony.

Victoria previously told Vogue Germany she just wanted to focus on her

family and building her clothing brand, instead of taking part in the 2019 tour.

She explained: “It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says: ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.’

“I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company. I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am.”

Meanwhile, Mel C recently reignited fans’ hopes that we might see the band performing on the Glastonbury stage in the near future.

