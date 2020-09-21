Mejuri Debuts Men’s Jewelry Offering

Mejuri is now getting into men’s jewelry.

Cofounder and chief executive officer Noura Sakkijha, a third generation jeweler, set out to redefine the culture of jewelry buying — primarily men purchasing necklaces, bracelets, charms and rings for women as gifts. The third-generation jeweler, who founded her Mejuri brand in 2015, built the business to be geared toward self-purchasing and introduced new products weekly through a drop model to attract the person shopping to also wear the piece.

After four years of growth, the brand will offer men’s jewelry first for pre-order on Oct. 1 and officially on Oct. 5 at Mejuri stores and online. The nine-piece collection includes 14-karat gold and sterling silver necklaces and bracelets, signet rings, pendant necklaces and a ribbed cuff ranging in price from $120 to $700.

“[The men’s collection] is a natural extension for us,” Sakkijha said. “We had a ton of demand and we’ve seen men buy from our main collection online and in retail so we took the hint. We love the idea of flipping the narrative. We started with women and want to be a resource and build trust for men and everyone to buy jewelry for themselves. Fashion is going back to basics and jewelry is a differentiator.”

Sakkijha describes the collection as an edgier version of the women’s offering with more patterns. The collection was stalled briefly due to the pandemic and its overseas production in Italy, Hong Kong and Thailand, but that also allowed the brand to further perfect the collection, she said, adding that for now, the men’s offering will not be following the weekly drop model.

Mejuri closed its stores due to the pandemic and Sakkijha said the brand was one of the first to close retail and then shifted its campaigns to digital, and did style calls and video chats with clients instead. It also launched a campaign with model Paloma Elsesser, which was produced through Zoom, and has a few collaborations planned before the end of 2020.

