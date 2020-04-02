Meituan Dianping (HKG:3690) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Investors in Meituan Dianping (HKG:3690) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.3% to close at HK$92.85 following the release of its full-year results. It was an okay result overall, with revenues coming in at CN¥98b, roughly what the analysts had been expecting. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

SEHK:3690 Past and Future Earnings April 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Meituan Dianping's 25 analysts is for revenues of CN¥110.2b in 2020, which would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 41% to CN¥0.23 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CN¥122.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥0.77 in 2020. It looks like sentiment has declined substantially in the aftermath of these results, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the CN¥105 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Meituan Dianping at CN¥123 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥71.91. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Meituan Dianping shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Meituan Dianping's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 13% increase next year well below the historical 50%p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 20% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Meituan Dianping is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Meituan Dianping analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Meituan Dianping you should know about.

