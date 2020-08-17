New Mehndi Designs For Hartalika Teej 2020: Quick Shiva Parvati Portrait and Latest Arabic Mehendi Pattern Images and Tutorial Videos to Celebrate Teej

The glorious Hartalika Teej has been considered extremely auspicious for a very long time. This festival celebrated predominantly by married Hindu women aka Suhagan women holds immense significance. Hartalika Teej Vrat is a major fast observed in Hinduism. Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada, which according to gregorian calendar falls on August 21. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are offered prayers on this day. However, women who fast also opt for the 16-step beauty adornment routine aka Solah Shringar. The idea is that women get ready in their traditional best from head to toe. Mehendi, also known as henna forms an important part of the Solah Shringar. Hartalika Teej fast is incomplete without mehndi stained hands and feet. If you are looking for some amazing mehendi designs to recreate, here are different types of mehndi design images and tutorials for Indian mehndi design, Arabic mehndi design, Moroccan mehndi pattern, Indo-Arabic mehndi design, minimal mehndi designs for the back, front of the hand and fingers.

It is believed that this fast was first performed by Mata Parvati to get Lord Shankar as her husband. Fasting for Teej is said to bring in good luck for women. And you might want to apply beautiful henna designs on hands and feet on Teej. Check out different types of mehndi designs such as Indian mehndi design, Arabic mehndi design, Moroccan mehndi pattern, Indo-Arabic mehndi design, and more. Indian mehndi pattern includes intricate designs and gorgeous motifs such as flowers, dotted lines, circles, peacock shapes, leaves, filled circles and hearts. Full hand Indian mehndi designs also look incredible.

You can also add colourful glitter to make your Mehandi design glittery this Teej. Some of the gorgeous Arabic mehndi designs will have floral patterns, twin flowers, latticework or crisscrossed pattern, flowers within a flower, rose motifs, lace and latticed patterns, nets, jaali, and more flowers. You can also make the Teej special Shiv Parvati portrait using Mehendi too. Check out:

Teej Special Shiv-Parvati Portrait Mehndi Design Tutorial:





Latest Full Hand Indian Mehndi Design





Simple Arabic Henna Mehndi Designs-Step by Step





It is believed that fasting of Hatalika Teej lends a long life to the husband of a Suhagin woman, whereas virgin girls get the desired groom. This festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, this fast is known as "Gauri Habba".