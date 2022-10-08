Mehmet Oz Roasted With His Own Words on Sex and Digestion in New John Fetterman Ad (Video)

In his latest campaign ad, Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, roasted his GOP opponent Mehmet Oz using Oz’s own words from his long-running talk show “Dr. Oz.”

And while, yes, a lot of it is out of context, it is a useful reminder that the show was one of the weirder, and dumber things to ever get Oprah’s blessing. Honestly, did we ever need to see Oz telling some poor woman her vagina was old? No, we did not.

The ad is framed as if it’s actually produced by Oz’s team, with solemn intonations of how tough things are for average people juxtaposed to some of the things Oz has said over the years. It’s somewhat similar to this clip Jimmy Kimmel created last year after Oz announced his run, in case you want to compare/contrast.

“In every part of the state, Pennsylvanians are struggling,” the ad narrator says over serious-sounding music.

“The real age of your vagina is… 73,” Oz says in a clip from 2011.

“Difficult times…” the narrator continues.

“How many of you have penises that bend to the left,” Oz asks in an undated clip from his show.

“…Require strong leaders,” the ad continues.

“I’ll be the body, you be the poop, and that’s our exit sign to get you out of here,” Oz says in an about-a-decade old clip.

“Leaders like Dr. Oz,” the narrator says.

“Your anus looks like your lips,” Oz says in another clip from the show.

“To rebuild America,” the narrator intones.

“I have built for you, for the first time ever, on our show, your own giant rectum,” Oz says in yet another clip.

“Dr. Oz for Senate,” the narrator says.

“I’m Dr. Oz, and I approve this message,” Oz says in a clip taken from one of his real campaign ads.

“Paid for by Americans who thought this was a joke, but I guess Dr. Oz really is running for Senate. What the F—,” the narrator says.

Watch the clip above now.