Mehdi Hasan Twists Ted Cruz With An 'Extra Greasy' Burn Over Docs Controversies

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan reminded viewers that you can’t “shame the shameless” as he called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for his apparent two past gigs ... on the two past vice presidents – President Joe Biden and their respective classified documents cases. (You can watch a clip of Hasan’s remarks below).

Hasan’s comments comes after Cruz declared it’s “still early” to drop a take on the discovery of documents at Pence’s home while he called for an FBI search of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son.

Hasan sniffed out hypocrisy from the “brazen cynic” Texas senator, who called Pence a “good friend,” a “good man” and someone who has explained where the documents came from.

“Please excuse me, Ted Cruz says, as he twists himself into an Auntie Anne’s pretzel, extra greasy,” Hasan quipped.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you can’t shame the shameless.”

Every time you think Ted Cruz can’t embarrass himself any further, he happily does — and this time, it's about the classified document saga. As @mehdirhasan says, “You can’t shame the shameless!” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/58aG2hV9JB — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) January 26, 2023

Related...