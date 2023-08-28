Mehdi Hasan Names What ‘Must Be Killing’ Trump About His Legal Battles

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan called out Donald Trump’s “long history of racism” going back well before he entered politics ― and pointed out how the former president has been “particularly vicious and bigoted” toward Black women.

“So there is a huge irony to the fact that at the center of his many legal troubles right now are three strong Black women,” he said.

He named Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who indicted Trump and 18 others for alleged interference in the election in Georgia; U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the federal election interference case; and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has a civil case against Trump going to trial in autumn.

Hasan said:

“It’s never not a good time to thank Black women in America for their services to the republic, for stepping up again and again to save American democracy through their sacrifices, their strength, their activism, their votes. But this month in particular we should thank Black women for doing what a bunch of white guys have failed to do for years: hold Donald Trump ― hold a former president ― accountable for his alleged criming.”

“And the fact that they’re the ones doing it must be killing Trump,” he concluded.

See his full segment below: