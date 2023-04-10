Mehdi Hasan Exposes Trump’s Biggest Prison Hypocrisy In 60 Furious Seconds

Donald Trump has claimed that he is the victim of a “witch hunt” and a “political persecution” as he faces charges of falsifying business records in New York.

But as MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan pointed out on Sunday night, no one has tried to persecute ― and threatened to prosecute ― political rivals quite like Trump himself.

Hasan set out to name everyone Trump has threatened to jail in just 60 seconds, from Hillary Clinton to Snoop Dogg.

He made it, too... but only barely: