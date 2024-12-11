Megyn Kelly Slams Caitlin Clark’s White Privilege Comments

Ivan Apfel

Megyn Kelly is upset with Caitlin Clark over comments about her white privilege in the WNBA.

Clark, a guard for Indiana Fever, was named Time’s Athlete of the Year on Tuesday. In the accompanying profile, she spoke about Black women’s influence on the WNBA, and how she views her own meteoric success.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” she said. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them.”

Kelly, a conservative commentator, took issue with Clark’s perspective.

“Look at this. She’s on the knee all but apologizing for being white and getting attention. The self-flagellation,” Kelly wrote on X. “The ‘oh pls pay attention to the black players who are REALLY the ones you want to celebrate.’ Condescending. Fake. Transparent. Sad.”

Clark opened up about the responsibility she feels as the WNBA’s most prominent player to honor the history of the league and uplift other players.

“The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing,” she said.

Clark catapulted to fame while playing college basketball for Iowa. Her popularity as a white player in a sport traditionally dominated by Black women made her a lightning rod for questions about race not just in women’s basketball, but in sports in general.