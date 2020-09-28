Megyn Kelly defends blackface comments and says critics ‘wanted a scalp’

Megyn Kelly addresses her 2018 blackface comments in the first episode of her self-funded podcast (Getty Images for Fortune)

Megyn Kelly has addressed the 2018 blackface comments she made when she was the host of the now-cancelled NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today in the first episode of her self-funded podcast.

During the podcast, entitled The Megyn Kelly Show, she was asked by journalist Glenn Greenwald, who is most known for publishing a series of reports against based on unclassified documents from Eric Snowden, if she regretted apologising for her Halloween show that got her fired from NBC.

“I’m not sorry that I said sorry,” she said.

But Ms Kelly added how some of the public was just “reading the media interpretation” of what was said during the episode.

“[The media] presented it as though I was defending minstrel show blackface and wanted it to return to airwaves immediately, which wasn’t anywhere close to the truth," she said. ”I was trying to start a discussion cause I noticed when I was a kid, and as it turns out very recently prior to my remarks, people were wearing blackface."

MSNBC was putting out “at least five different shows as recently as a couple years of my discussion about it with characters in blackface.”

“So I think it was a good discussion to try to start,” she said.

More follows …