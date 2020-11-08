Megyn Kelly Battles For Trump And Supporters In Online Tweetstorm

Former news anchor Megyn Kelly is doubling down on President Donald Trump and his backers, continuing her unlikely reconciliation with a man who once had her on his enemies list.

Kelly is taking on all comers on , including some celebrities, regarding the election fallout. She’s mostly defending Trump’s supporters, who she claims have been demonized by the left.

Although the Kelly tone toward President Trump softened over the years, with Kelly a big supporter of Trump’s recent debate performances, it’s still somewhat surprising that she would dig in at this point.

The animosity between Kelly and the Trump camp started during the 2015 GOP presidential debates, when Kelly pressed Trump on his past conduct and comments toward women. That set off the President on an anti-Kelly tweetstorm for months. They eventually reconciled in a softer interview during 2016.

Kelly has been mostly confined to her own social media since 2018, when she was forced out of her ill-fitting position at NBC’s Today show.

The Kelly tweetstorm highlights:

Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year. https://t.co/bnP5pwprDj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020





You have zero understanding of the mood of 70 million Americans who have been unfairly attacked relentlessly for the past four years as awful ppl just for supporting their president. https://t.co/HSk5rqgWlG — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020





Biden calls for “unity” and “healing” – perhaps he should take it up first with the loudest voices of his own party? https://t.co/UO7r4MsUCY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020





Ian, you’re out of touch if you think 70m Americans who have been unfairly demonized as the worst of humanity for 4yrs are now going to hug those who’ve viciously attacked them (& are now making lists of their names). I’m talking reality, which is my job, not pie-in-the-sky stuff https://t.co/ZgblLkiE3P — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020





Not just him. Anyone who supported him. https://t.co/tA6Z6yIien — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020





See? If you are a voter ticked off about being called a racist, xenophobic, sexist bigot for the past four years it is your “white fear” similar to after the Civil War. Good grief. https://t.co/hhpJZTCqAx — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020





Martina, the vitriol went well beyond Trump-some 70m ppl have been called vile, bigots, racists & xenophobes & are now being threatened w/being put on target “lists” as punishment for supporting him. They’ve been demonized by the very ppl now sanctimoniously demanding “civility.” https://t.co/sjiZebqWBm — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020





I never needed your rallying. This isn’t about me. Tho I do know how you on the far Left (of whom rational liberals are embarrassed) love a person to play the victim. https://t.co/r7m41BaadG — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020





