Meghan's favourite date-night jeans are on sale now

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Those who are fans of the Duchess of Sussex's style are in luck. Shopbop is taking 30 per cent off Mother jeans, which happens to be one of her favourite denim brands.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When Meghan wore Mother's now-discounted Looker Jeans to the 2017 Invictus Games (otherwise known as her first public outing with Prince Harry), it was virtually impossible to buy anything from the beloved denim brand. In fact, there was a 4,000-person waitlist for the exact pair she was wearing. But now's your chance to get the timeless style on sale.

You might have spent the last few weeks in some form of loungewear or leggings, but with shops, restaurants and pubs slowly opening up again, plus a handful of offices returning to work, it might be time to start branching out on your daily attire. Even if you stick to sweats inside the house, you'll want something to wear once you're venturing out.

With the summer sales now fully underway, there are plenty of bargains to be had - but why not consider shopping a little differently this year? Instead of hurriedly snapping up the it-item of the season, think a little more long-term; the sales are a great opportunity to invest in classic basics, which will work hard in your wardrobe and give you excellent cost-per-wear value - like a good pair of jeans.

In the Mother Shopbop sale there are so many styles to choose from. Whether you opt for a cool flared pair, a cropped style, or versatile skinny jeans, you really can't go wrong. If Meghan's pair still look as current three years on, it's an indicator of a good investment buy.



You Might Also Like