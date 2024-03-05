Meghann Fahy Gushes as Boyfriend Leo Woodall Looks Back at “One Day:” 'Leo for President'

The actress shared some love on her boyfriend's photo carousel of behind-the-scenes shots from the set of 'One Day'

Leo Woodall/Instagram; Matthew Towers/Netflix Meghann Fahy on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'; Leo Woodall in 'One Day'

Leo Woodall’s role as Dexter in One Day secured his status as a Netflix heartthrob — something his girlfriend Meghann Fahy has known for a while now.

The British actor, 27, was feeling reflective on Tuesday and shared an Instagram photo carousel with shots from his time on set of the Netflix series, which is based on David Nicholls’ book of the same name and debuted on the streamer last month.

“Some One Day BTS that I can’t take any credit for 🫶,” he captioned the collection of photos and videos, which included a shot of him getting his makeup touched up, a funny photo with his on-screen dad Tim McInnerny and, of course, plenty of sweet photos with Ambika Mod.

Fahy, 33, commented on the post, giving it her official stamp of approval as she wrote, “I’ll say it again Leo for president.”



Leo Woodall/Instagram Leo Woodall behind the scenes on 'One Day'

Among the shots of himself and Mod, 28 — or Dexter and Emma, as much of the world knows them — that Woodall shared was a particularly sweet photo where his costar leaned on his shoulder with her arms wrapped around his as they both smiled at the camera.

The comments were flooded with love — not just from Fahy — as fans of the story clung on to the last photo in particular. "The last photo omg 😭," one person wrote, while another commented, "The last photo is everything ♥️"



Leo Woodall/Instagram Leo Woodall shares a behind-the-scenes photo with Ambika Mod from 'One Day'

The overwhelming response from fans to the emotional series mirrors what Woodall experienced himself when he first read the script.

He told PEOPLE he was "very intrigued" early on by the project, which he called "a beautiful story."

“There was a real vulnerability deep inside this character, where the face of him is [a] confident, privileged, golden boy, and I think digging deeper into him, there was a lot of fragility and vulnerability,” he said of affluent Oxford playboy Dex.

“I felt a lot of empathy for him," added Woodall. "I felt quite protective of him once I started to get closer to the role."

Speaking to how he and his on-screen best friend–turned–love interest navigated the story, he said they both felt a "serious responsibility" as it "already meant so much to fans of the book."

Dave Benett/Getty Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy attend The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2023 at The Savoy Hotel on July 2, 2023 in London, England.

Fahy's comment on Woodall's post marks one of the first social media interactions the notoriously private couple has had since they went Instagram-official last month.

The Bold Type star's post gave a shout-out to both her love and pizza as she captioned it simply, "😊🍕💙"

Woodall commented sarcastically, "Who is he?!" on the post, which featured a photo of the couple with their arms around each other as they went for a walk in Boston.



One Day can be streamed in full on Netflix.



Read the original article on People.