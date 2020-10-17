Meghana Raj Wishes Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on Birth Anniversary: 'I Love You Forever and Always'

Actress Meghana Raj remembered her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt note on Instagram. The Kannada actor, fondly called Chiru, died in Bengaluru on June 7 this year at the age of 36.

Sharing a photograph of Chiru, Meghana wrote, "Happy birthday, my world! I love you! Forever and always!" In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen sporting a traditional outfit and smiling.

Fans of the actor commented on Meghana's post to say that they miss him. "Happy birthday🎂🎂 Anna miss you a lot," read one comment, while another said, "Happy birthday my favourite handsome miss you sir." Many also asked Meghana tpo be strong.

To commemorate his birth anniversary, Chiranjeevi's film Shivarjuna was re-released in theatres in Karnataka.

Meghana, who is expecting her first child with Chiranjeevi, has been sharing photos and videos from her baby shower.

Meghana made the pregnancy announcement a few days after the actor's death. She wrote "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."