Harry shares three reasons Meghan is ‘very similar’ to Princess Diana

Kate Ng
·2 min read

The Duke of Sussex compared the Duchess of Sussex to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the couple’s new Netflix documentary series.

Prince Harry said that Meghan Markle has the “same compassion”, “empathy”, and “confidence” as Diana, as he opened up about how he wanted to “protect” his family from his mother’s tragic fate.

You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.

In the first episode of the series, Harry and Meghan, which aired on Netflix on Thursday morning (8 December), Harry said: “So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

As he spoke, the episode featured clips of Meghan and Diana were interspersed with one another. A clip of Diana holding a young Harry on her hip as she walked behind Prince William played before a clip showing Meghan and the couple’s son Archie, holding hands and running in a garden.

Another video showed Meghan holding Archie in her arms and rubbing her nose against his and he holds her face. This was followed by a clip of Diana holding Harry in a similar way, with his face close to hers.

Over a video of one of Harry and Meghan’s children babbling at a photo of Diana, a voiceover by Harry said: “I accept that there’ll be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family.

“Especially after what happened to my mum. You know, I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” he added.

Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, when she was 36 years old. Harry was 12 years old at the time of her death.

The crash has been blamed on paparazzi, who had been following the princess while driving through Paris. It also resulted in the deaths of Diana’s boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and her chauffeur, Henri Paul.

Harry also claimed that men in the royal family have a “temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with”.

He added: “The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum [Diana] made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”

Harry and Meghan is available to watch on Netflix now.

Latest Stories

  • Prince Harry Says He Has Internally 'Blocked Out' Early Memories Of Diana

    "I don’t have many early memories of my mum," the Duke said during an episode of his and Meghan's new Netflix documentary.

  • Prince Harry compares Meghan Markle to his mum, Princess Diana

    Prince Harry has opened up about how his wife, Meghan Markle, reminds him of his mother Princess Diana due to her "compassion, empathy and confidence". He added

  • Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first dates

    Meghan Markle revealed Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first dates.Source: Meghan & Harry, Netflix

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' without Dr. Grey? Ellen Pompeo bids farewell to the medical drama

    Ellen Pompeo appears in only eight episodes this season but will remain as executive producer and offer her iconic voiceover narrations every episode.

  • Albanian Children Bullied In UK Schools Amid 'Campaign Of Discrimination' - Ambassador

    Qirjako Qirko called on MPs to end the discrimination against Albanians in the UK.

  • Chandra Wilson Says Ellen Pompeo's Presence on Grey's Anatomy Will 'Ebb and Flow' Despite Limited Role

    "Meredith is still a part of every episode, still doing the voiceovers for every episode," the actress shared on the red carpet of the 2022 People's Choice Awards

  • Prince Harry Says He Doesn't Have 'Early Memories' with Mom Princess Diana in Netflix Docuseries

    The Duke of Sussex was just 12 when Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash

  • Paparazzi clips in Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' from unrelated events were 'not meant to be literal,' according to a source familiar with the project

    The Telegraph reported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't have editorial control over "Harry & Meghan." It was criticized for using stock content.

  • Meghan Markle Was Worth More Than $5 Million Before Meeting Harry

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix documentary 'Harry & Meghan' has fans asking questions about Meghan's net worth. Read on for all the details.

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Fontecchio lifts Jazz past Warriors in short-handed matchup

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker's steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green has tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin