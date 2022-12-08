Meghan’s varied career includes calligraphy and blogging, as well as acting

The Duchess of Sussex got her first acting credit in 2002 (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series has launched today amid a storm of controversy.

The first three episodes of the six-part Harry & Meghan series began streaming at 8am on Thursday, December 8.

Episode one opened with words written in white on a black background which said: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never-before-seen personal archive.

“All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

However, before taking up her title as the Duchess of Sussex, and marrying Prince Harry, the then Meghan Markle had a varied career that included the role of Rachel Zane in Suits and working as a freelance calligrapher.

Meghan, who ran the lifestyle blog The Tig from 2014 to 2017, became the subject of international headlines in 2016 when she began dating Prince Harry.

Here’s everything you need to know about Meghan and her varied career.

What roles has Meghan held during her varied career?

1993: At 11, the then Meghan Markle made her first TV appearance, speaking out against a “sexist” Procter & Gamble commercial for Ivory dishwasher soap.

1995: Markle worked at a frozen yogurt shop called Humphrey Yogart.

2002: Markle landed her first official TV acting credit as Nurse Jill, a small role in General Hospital.

Early 2000s: Markle worked on shows like CSI, The League, and Knight Rider, as well as a recurring role on 90210.

2005: Markle worked as a freelance calligrapher — with jobs including the wedding invitations for Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s nuptials.

2007: Markle appeared as one of the briefcase girls on Deal or No Deal.

2009: Markle starred in a 2009 Tostitos commercial.

2010: Markle acted alongside Robert Pattinson in Remember Me as a bartender.



2011: Markle landed her breakout role as Rachel Zane on Suits.

2014: Markle started a lifestyle blog called The Tig, named after her favorite wine.

2016: Markle appeared as a guest judge on Food Network’s Chopped Junior.

Story continues

November 27, 2017: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement.

November 29, 2017: Confirmation that Markle would be exiting Suits after seven seasons.

May 19, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan married in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

2018-2019: Meghan and Prince Harry embarked on a number of royal appearances and charitable trips as part of the royal family.

2019: Meghan tries her hand at bookbinding during her royal tour of Africa.

January 2020: The couple shared their decision to be “financially independent” and take a “step back” from the royal family.

March 2020: Now living in Canada, Meghan and Prince Harry returned to the UK for their final engagements as senior royals.

September 2020: Meghan and Prince Harry sign production deal with Netflix.

October 2020: Meghan and Prince Harry found Archewell Inc.

February 19, 2021: Buckingham Palace confirm Prince Harry and Meghan would no longer work on behalf of the royal family.

May 17, 2021: Meghan made a cameo in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s docuseries about mental health, The Me You Can’t See.

June 8, 2021: Meghan publishes her first children’s book, The Bench.

July 14, 2021: Confirmation Meghan to serve as executive producer for the Netflix children’s series Pearl.

August 29, 2022: Meghan gives interview to New York publication The Cut, in which she discusses her kids, and what she wants to do next.

August 30, 2022: Meghan launches the Archetypes podcast, which features interviews with celebrities such as Serena Williams.

October 19, 2022: Meghan gives tell-all interview to Variety, in which she delves into her past and present career, as well as her relationship with Prince Harry.