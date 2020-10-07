Meghan Trainor Just Announced She’s Pregnant in a Festive Post

Jason Merritt, Getty Images

As of early next year, Meghan Trainor will be going by "mom." Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, whom she married in 2018, are expecting their first child and the pair announced their pregnancy in the most festive of posts.

"You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!" Trainor wrote in the caption of her October 7th announcement photo—her ultrasound decked out in evergreen branches, ornaments, and twinkly lights.

She continued, "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

Sabara shared the same photo with the caption, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you."

Trainor and Sabara appeared on TODAY this morning to share the good news, announcing their pregnancy with matching Hoda Kotb-themed sweatshirts and a baby onesie. "We're so excited we couldn't sleep," Trainor said. "We've been waiting for so long."

Kotb noted that Trainor has always wanted to be a mom, and Trainor agreed that's why she's so excited. "My mom is crying right now behind the screen," she said.

Trainor added that her pregnancy has been fairly easy so far, and that's she learning new things about herself every day.

.@Meghan_Trainor and her husband Daryl surprise us with a special announcement: They’re expecting their first baby! 🎉🍼👶 pic.twitter.com/oY707zT5JB — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 7, 2020

So, what's up with the Christmas theme? Sure, it could be read into that the new baby will be the best present Trainor and Sabara could ever get.

But, it's most likely a nod to Trainor's upcoming Christmas album, which is set to drop later this month on the 30th. She's been posting previews from the album, A Very Trainor Christmas, since September, and we're definitely getting into the holiday spirit because of it.

Trainor and Sabara have been together for four years, and this will be the couple's first child. As they expressed on TODAY, the entire family is so looking forward to welcoming baby number one—the first of many, Trainor hopes.

"We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show [that] I will have the most babies in the world," she joked during her TODAY appearance. "It finally happened and we're so excited."

Congrats to Trainor, Sabara, and their family. Their holiday season came early in more ways than one.



