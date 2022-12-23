Meghan Trainor, Joshua Bassett and Chris Olsen All Celebrate Their Birthdays Together with Fun Instagram Post

Meghan Trainor, Joshua Bassett and Chris Olsen All Celebrate Their Birthdays Together

It's a birthday trio!

Meghan Trainor, Joshua Bassett and Chris Olsen marked their shared birthdays with an all-pink celebration on Thursday, Dec. 22.

In photos the "Made You Look" singer — who turned 29 — shared on Instagram, she posed with Bassett and Olsen in front of pink and clear balloons that read, "Happy Birthday MT + Co". The trio wore matching pink hoodies that featured a throwback photo with their birthdays on them and black pants.

Olsen celebrated his 25th birthday while Bassett turned 22.

"Loved sharing a womb with these two! Happy birthday @chrisolsen and @joshuatbassett and meee🥰 🎁💖," Trainor captioned the

Olsen took the celebration further in the comment section and wrote, "I've never loved sharing a bday more 🥹"

The TikTok star also shared the carousel on his own Instagram page and proclaimed in the caption, "IT'S OUR BIRTHDAY #capricornseason"

He went on to post a fun and upbeat video of him dancing with Bassett and Trainor to a remixed version of Katy Perry's 2013 hit "Birthday."

"Just one of the best birthdays I've had in years. #25 @meghantrainor @joshuatbassett," he captioned the post.

A day before their birthdays, Olsen and Trainor shared a special moment as the singer's son Riley, 22 months, said Olsen's name for the first time.

In a post shared on Olsen's Instagram, Trainor is holding the toddler and Olsen asks, "Riley what'd you say?"

Trainor instructs him to say "Hi Chris" and Riley repeats it, saying, "Hi Chris"

If Trainor has her way, she'll be a mom of two, and eventually four, children.

She told PEOPLE earlier this week that she loves being a mom so much that she can't wait to have more children.

"Hopefully, I'll be pregnant," the Grammy-winning singer said of what's on her dream board for 2023. "I'm trying to make four children, so I've got to get on it!"