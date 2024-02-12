Meghan Trainor on Her e.l.f. Super Bowl Ad, Glowing Makeup Routine, and Favorite IBS Supplements

The singer is not shy about sharing all of her beauty (and gut health!) secrets.

e.l.f.

The second I hopped on a Zoom call with Meghan Trainor, I became obsessed with her.

Obviously, I've been bopping to her music for the past decade, but talking to the "All About That Bass" singer made me love her even more. She's a girl's girl, openly chatting beauty secrets and commiserating over our mutual tummy troubles. And what really took the call over the top was learning that we both take the same miracle-working IBS supplement (more on that later).

This all came about because Trainor is part of e.l.f. cosmetics's latest iconic commercial. It stars Judge Judy as Judge Beauty, the cast of Suits, and many more celebs, all of whom are partaking in a hilarious, high-camp trial.

To learn about the products that kept Trainor glowing throughout the shoot day, her makeup, and skin-care must-haves (and that gut-soothing supplement), keep reading.



Hi, Megan!

Hi. You're so beautiful.

Oh my God. Thank you. You know how to butter a girl up.

No, I'm just staring at this pic, and I'm like, "Oh wow. She's beautiful."

Thank you! Well, I can't see you, but I know you're gorgeous because I've seen your face a million times.

Thank you.

I am truly living for this e.l.f. Judge Beauty moment. It's adorable. How fun was it to work on this project?

Oh, it was fun. From the moment I got the ask, when my team and I read the script with Judge Beauty as Judge Judy, it was so brilliant. And I remember when I worked with them before, too, I was like, "Gosh, they're just so good at making content and going viral and being clever with it." And this idea was so brilliant. I was like, "Oh man, this is going to be huge, and I can't believe they thought of me, and I'll do any part I can to be a part of this." And it was funny from the moment we got there to the last minute of the day. We were just cracking up all day. It was great.

Story continues

e.l.f.

Oh, that sounds amazing. And what inspired your beauty look for the commercial?

I was a chic pop star reporter, so I was obviously stunning and gorgeous and had makeup on, but I wanted to keep it dewy. And I remember in between takes, they were like, "Can she be even dewier?" So my girl Alison, my bestie, was doing my makeup. She ran in with the Halo Glow Liquid Filter and just kept tapping it on my cheekbones. And I was like, "What are you doin?", and she was like, "They want more glow." And I was like, "Okay, bring it on."

I love that. And the makeup was super, super pretty. And also, your hair looks fab. I don't understand how you survive in those high ponies. They look so tight. I'm like, "How do you not have a headache all the time?"

Yeah. Dimitris [Giannetos] does my hair. He is a brilliant artist. Like my hair is pure art with him. Everything hanging down is a wig, and then my hair is snatched up on top. So yeah, it's a headache, but it's beautiful. It's the most beautiful headache ever.

Whether you're working with a makeup artist or playing with your makeup yourself, what's your favorite way to apply the Halo Glow Liquid Filter?

I'm a spongy girl. I tried the brush and my fingers. I feel like my fingers are gross, and I was like, "I'm a spongy gal." And it spreads better for me that way.

I totally agree. And before you even start with the foundation, what does your skin-care routine look like to help amplify that glow?

Oh yeah. I have so many steps, but I've calmed down a bit. But I always wash my face, or I try to, every morning, especially before I do glam. And I moisturize, and I always put my sunscreen on. I've been using the e.l.f Skin Suntouchable! All Set for Sun. The SPF 45 spray. It's so easy because it's a spray, and I pop that on before my routine. Sometimes, I start with the Halo Glow Filter, or I mix that with another foundation and blend it. Because it always makes me shiny, but not greasy. Shiny, but just dewy and young. It's like, "Wow, she must have gotten Botox recently because she's so young and glowing.

I love it. Fresh-out-the-womb makeup.

Yeah, yeah. I'm so young. They're like, "How are you 30 with two kids?" and I'm like, "I'm glowing."



Love that. One of your signature makeup looks is the super pretty pink lip. What is your go-to shades?

Every single day of my life, I use the Glow Reviver Lip Oil in pink quartz. I literally use it at nighttime, too, because I cannot go to sleep with dry lips. I freak out. It's like a new part of my life now. But I'm obsessed with that one. You could top it on anything, or you could just use it as is. And it's so great. Man, I can't get enough of this one. It's my go-to.

And before bed, when you're ready to get the day's makeup off, what does your nighttime skin routine consist of?

It's the best thing in the world. I love getting clean. My therapist says it's me washing the day off or washing the stress off. It's why I shower every night. But I double cleanse, I make sure my makeup is off and fully off, and then I moisturize with multiple moisturizers. And then when I get into bed, I always watch TV with my hubby and sometimes I'll do some Legos or stuff, and then I pop on my lip oil and then I'm good.

And what are some of your other favorite wellness practices?

Oh, I was just talking to my therapist about that today. I need to figure out how to calm my nervous system down. I don't know if that's what you were asking, but I've noticed I have tummy aches recently. And I've changed my diet and changed my lifestyle, but I still have them. So we're thinking it's nerves, you know? I need to find more ways to calm down and meditate. My husband's a great meditator. He does it twice a day.

Oh my God. Jealous.

I know. I'm like, "Who has the time?" But he finds it. He makes it. He prioritizes. He's great. But I do also drink a gallon of water a day. For years, I've done that.

Well, from a fellow tummy-troubles girly, there is a supplement called IBgard that's literally just peppermint oil in a capsule, and it is amazing.



I take that like every other day! Nobody knows about this magic pill. And it's literally on Amazon or anywhere you want. It's so great. It's the only thing that actually helps my belly aches.

No, literally, same. It's like you take it, wait 10 seconds, burp peppermint, and go on with your day.

Yeah, it's a miracle worker. Oh my gosh. I'm so glad you know about this.

I'm literally pushing it on everyone. I'm like, "I think you should try IBgard."

Me too! I went to a full GI doctor, and he was like, "Have you ever heard of this?" and I was like, "No." And it's the only thing that actually works.



Oh, I love to hear that. Amazing. Well, thank you, thank you so, so much, Meghan. I appreciate your time. It was such a pleasure to chat.

You too. I hope your tummy feels better!

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.