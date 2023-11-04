Meghan Trainor Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Kids' First Halloween Together

The singer shared adorable photos of her sons Riley and Barry on Instagram, including their 'Monsters, Inc.' costumes

Getty;Meghan Trainor/Instagram Meghan Trainor and sons Barry and Riley.

Meghan Trainor celebrated her first Halloween as a mother of two!

The “Mother” singer and her actor husband, Daryl Sabara, gave their followers a glimpse into their Halloween with sons Riley and Barry in a joint Instagram post they shared on Friday.

“Riley and Barry’s 1st Halloween together 🩵🧡,” Trainor, 29, captioned the photos, which show the family of four and their friends dressed up as characters from Monsters, Inc. to take Riley, 2, trick or treating.

In the first photo, Trainor is a very convincing Celia next to Riley’s version of his mother’s costume with purple scales and tentacle-like arm sleeves. Behind Riley in his stroller is Sabara, 31, who appears to be the Monsters University’s version of Mike Wazowski with the fictional college baseball cap.

The couple’s friends completed the ensemble as Boo, Randall Boggs and the 2001 movie version of Mike Wazowski, with Trainor’s brother Ryan as Sully.

Ryan wasn’t the only one in the Trainor family who dressed up as Sully, as Trainor posted several sweet snapshots of Riley as the lovable blue and purple monster.

The “Made You Look” performer also included a candid of Riley and Barry Bruce laying on their stomachs together while inside a playpen.

To round out the carousel, Barry, 4 months, could be seen in a pumpkin onesie adorably looking at his big brother as the toddler plays with a colorful light-up toy.



In August, Trainor opened up to PEOPLE about how life has changed since becoming a mom of two.

"Yeah baby. Two boys. And I'm going to start writing soon. Because I am in this 'Groundhog Day' every day with my children in a nice routine. We love routine,” the Grammy winner told PEOPLE at the Streamy Awards in Los Angeles.

"But I told 'em, I was like, 'I [need to do] arts and crafts soon, or I'm going to go crazy,' " Trainor jokingly said. "But yeah, I can't wait to start writing.”

Trainor also confirmed, "I'm fully recovered from the C-section and my baby is so good. He's so good to me. We got good sleeping babies, so he's already sleeping in to like 5:30 at 2 months old."



