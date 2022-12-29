Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Christmas with Son Riley — See the Adorable Photos!

meghan trainor family christmas

Meghan Trainor/instagram

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara enjoyed a joyful Christmas with their little family.

On Wednesday, the singer mom, 29, shared photos of her holiday with Sabara and son Riley, 21 months. The family of three celebrated the festive day alongside family, posing for sweet photos in front of a decorated Christmas tree and presents.

In cute snaps from the day, little Riley looked adorable in a dark teal velour vest, pants and matching bowtie that also coordinated with his tiny glasses. The toddler appeared to enjoy his second Christmas, riding around in a green Little Tikes car and getting lots of love from his family.

"Christmas 2022!🎄❤️🎁❤️🎄," Trainor captioned her Instagram post.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her new album in June, Trainor opened up about the changes in her songwriting process since becoming a mom.

"The schedule's different because I told everyone, 'Get at my house at 11 a.m. and get out by 6 p.m.' So we would write a song and then I'd be like, 'It's dinner time, goodbye.' And we would have baby breaks," she shared.

"I could be like, "Be right back, guys. I'm going to go give my kid a bath." I'm lucky to have my studio right here in my house. A lot of people are like, "I don't like work at home." I love it; I don't want to go anywhere!"

Noting that the "luxury of that was significant," the musician said that working from home "made me really just respect mamas who work even more."

Meghan Trainors son joins her at today show for album release

TODAYshow/Twitter, Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I'm lucky that I get to see [my son]. And I talked to my therapist about it," she noted. "I was like, 'What is this guilt I have of not being with my kid and anger that I don't get to see him?'"

"And she's like, 'Oh, that's what every mom goes through. It's called being a working mom.' And I was like, 'This is bull----.' But it's part of the gig," she added.

In October, Riley and Sabara, 30, joined the singer for her performance in New York City after she appeared on Today to talk about the album, where she also talked about growing their family

"It's the greatest thing in the whole world," she said as she looked at Riley wearing a pair of giant headphones in the crowd. "I look at him and I'm like, 'Oh, I need three more,' you know? You just want more of him."