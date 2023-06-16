Meghan’s Spotify podcast dropped after just one series

Spotify has decided not to renew Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex's podcast about gender equality - SPOTIFY

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s reputed $20 million Spotify deal has ended after just one series of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast.

A joint statement from Archewell and Spotify said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

A Sussex spokesperson said: “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify.

“Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

Spotify last week laid off 200 people, including many audio engineers, and is said to be revamping its approach to podcasting.

Archetypes became of its most listened to podcasts when it launched last August and talks about a second series had been underway but are said to have “stalled for months.”

The podcast was released weekly and ran for 12 episodes, each focused on the different labels and stereotypes levelled against women.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a Spotify Stream On event to publicise their podcast in 2021 - SPOTIFY

Among the high profile guests were Meghan’s good friend and tennis star Serena Williams and singer Mariah Carey.

The Sussexes signed a multi-year Spotify deal, estimated to be worth around 20 million US dollars (£15.5million), in 2020, shortly after leaving the UK.

It followed a similarly lucrative deal with Netflix, rumoured to be worth more than £100 million.

Their son, Prince Archie, made a high profile cameo in a “holiday special” released in December 2020, when he was coaxed into uttering his first public words and showcased a distinct American twang and an endearing giggle.

The then 19-month-old appeared in the closing moments to follow his father’s instructions and speak into the microphone.

“Happy New Year,” he said carefully, laughing gleefully and declaring the experience “fun” to the clear delight of his parents.

The 30-minute podcast, the first from Archewell Audio, reflected on the difficulties faced by many during the global pandemic, focusing on the positives and the connections made as a result.

They invited a host of guests, from global stars such as Sir Elton John and James Corden, to British poets Hussain Manawer and George the Poet, to record audio diaries in order to see how they would reflect when they had “a moment to themselves”.

