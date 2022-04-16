Meghan and Prince Harry break cover in the Netherlands at the Invictus Games after UK trip

Meghan looked glamorous in a boxy jacket and wide leg trousers (Getty Images for the Invictus Ga)

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex now have touched down at the Invictus Games site in the Netherlands on Friday.

They attended a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games on Saturday in The Hague, Netherlands.

Meghan and Prince Harry broke their cover in Europe for the first time since they quit their roles as senior working royals more than two years ago.

It comes after the couple made a surprise stop at Windsor on the way to the games to see the Queen and Prince Charles in the UK.

Meghan looked glamorous in a boxy jacket and wide leg trousers while Prince Harry looked equally stylish in his suit.

They are set to address the audience at the televised event in The Hague, the Netherlands, which will be attended by members of the Dutch royal family and the country’s prime minister.

The duke founded the games which give injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe the chance to compete in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

The international competition will take place in The Hague from April 16 to 22 after being delayed by the Covid pandemic.

Its opening ceremony will feature live performances by the Kaiser Chiefs, the Johan Willem Friso royal military band, singer-songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen and rock band DI-RECT.

The opening show will be shown on the BBC.

While on the ground, they are filming documentary Heart of Invictus co-produced by Netflix and their company Archewell Productions.

The Games holds a special place in the couple’s hearts. They made their first public appearance together almost five years ago at the Invictus Games.

Harry is bringing a claim against the Home Office after he was told he would no longer be given the same personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.