Meghan pictured in official Coronation souvenir despite vanishing act

The Duchess of Sussex is pictured in the souvenir for the Coronation, alongside other members of the Royal family - Tim Rooke/Samir Hussein/WireImage

She may have opted not to fly over from California, but the Duchess of Sussex is featured in the official Coronation souvenir programme.

A family portrait taken to mark the King’s 70th birthday in 2018 is prominently displayed over a full page in the glossy, 84-page magazine, which went on sale on Monday.

Taken in happier times, it features a laughing Duke of Sussex and his wife with the King and Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

The family portrait in 2018 featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the King and Queen, the Princess and Princess of Wales, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte - Chris Jackson/Clarence House via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the Duke will attend the Coronation on May 6 alone, after his wife opted to remain at home in Montecito, where she will help celebrate their son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

The Duke’s trip will be a flying visit and he will not attend any other royal events over the weekend.

The official souvenir programme, which costs £20, also features an introduction by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, who will conduct the ceremony.

The Archbishop highlighted the moment of “stillness and simplicity” amid the “magnificence and pomp” when the King is anointed with holy oil.

The only part of the ceremony that the public will not see, the anointing will be a “private moment between a new king and the king of kings”, he said.

The monarch will exchange his robes for a simple white shirt as he comes before God “as a servant, first, in the full knowledge that the task is difficult and he needs help”.

He added: “In the full knowledge that even as a king, he is one of the people and that even if he has a particular role to fulfil, he shares in our human frailties and vulnerabilities.”

The King will follow Queen Elizabeth II’s example by not allowing the cameras to film the sacred moment, although he will not be shielded from public view with a canopy as his mother was.

The Archbishop said the service “seals a three-way promise between the King, the people and God”.

He said that after the anointing, the service will move to the moment of crowning as the mood turns to one of celebration before the King and Queen receive Communion.

The Archbishop said coronations were “wonderful coronations” that “often carry with them the hopes and prayers of nations for peace, justice and the common good”.

A percentage of the sales of the souvenir programme will be split between two charities – the Royal Collection Trust and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.