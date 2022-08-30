Duchess of Sussex did not say Harry ‘lost his dad’ in The Cut interview, says Omid Scobie

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (PA Wire)

A Royal biographer has hit out at “confusing headlines” after Meghan Markle appeared to suggest that Harry had “lost his dad” when the couple left the Royal Family to move to the US.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her life in an interview with The Cut magazine at her California home.

Speaking about the impact of their decision to step down as senior royals, Meghan told The Cut: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process’.

“It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Harry, Meghan and Archie ((Toby Melville/PA))

It was widely reported that Harry was referring to his relationship with his own father, Prince Charles, but Sussex biographer Omid Scobie has said he does not believe this to be the case.

He said: “There seems to be confusion in some headlines about this quote in The Cut interview.

“I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn’t want Harry to lose his.”

Meghan has become estranged from her father in the last few years.

Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 2017 (AP)

Harry’s relationship with his father has been said to be tense since the couple moved to the US.

A source close to Charles said he would be saddened if Harry felt their relationship was lost, adding: “The Prince of Wales loves both his sons”.

Meghan also revealed that she believes there is “room for forgiveness” between herself and the royal family.

“I think forgiveness is really important,” she told the magazine.

“It takes a lot more energy to not forgive, but it takes a lot of effort to forgive.

“I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

(PA Wire)

Meghan also suggested she could be returning to Instagram after deleting her account more than four years ago as part of becoming a senior royal.

She added that along with deleting her personal social accounts, she felt like “an actress” playing at being a member of the royal family.

The Cut article precedes a busy autumn schedule of commitments and charity work, with the pair heading back to the UK before travelling to Germany to promote the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.