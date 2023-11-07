Meghan McCain's husband made her scared of a terrorist attack at Chuck E. Cheese: 'I feel very untethered'

"He should have been worried about me at Chuck E. Cheese for other reasons. Germ reasons."

Meghan McCain has beef with the big cheese — Chuck E. Cheese, to be exact.

The former View cohost and conservative political commentator revealed on the latest episode of her Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast that her husband, controversial media personality Ben Domenech, made her scared (in hindsight) of a potential terrorist attack at Chuck E. Cheese.

"I feel really unsafe, and I never feel like this. I'm not one of these people, I lived in New York for a really long time, I lived in Los Angeles, can really handle my s---," the 39-year-old said, referencing her all-around increased sentiment of fear she feels while navigating the world amid heightened global conflicts.

"All of a sudden, I took my kids to Chuck E. Cheese over the weekend, and when I came back, my husband was like, 'How was it?' and I was like, 'It was great, how are you?' and he said, 'Good, but I was actually worried about if something was going to happen to you guys at Chuck E. Cheese."

She continued, "I feel very untethered in a way that I haven't, maybe ever."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Shutterstock / Michael Gordon Meghan McCain; Chuck E. Cheese

Later, her cohost, Miranda Wilkins, brought the conversation back to the family entertainment centers, telling her colleague and friend that it was disappointing to know that she and her husband regarded a trip to the iconic rat's abode with fear.

"He should have been worried about me at Chuck E. Cheese for other reasons. Germ reasons," McCain quipped. "Actually, I love Chuck E. Cheese, I'm not going to crap on Chuck E. Cheese, they have really good pizza and they can entertain my daughter for hours and hours."

EW has reached out to the Chuck E. Cheese chain for comment.

McCain's public safety fears previously made headlines in June 2020, amid protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's murder, after she claimed that the streets outside her Manhattan home were "eviscerated" and looked like a "war zone."

Story continues

Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7 — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020

"Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside," tweeted Kristen Bartlett, a Full Frontal With Samantha Bee writer and self-proclaimed neighbor of McCain. "It's fine."

Listen to McCain discuss Chuck E. Cheese in the Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast episode above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.