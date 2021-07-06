Meghan McCain Spends July 4th with Husband and Baby Liberty After Announcing The View Departure

Meghan McCain enjoyed a patriotic Independence Day with her family.

For the Fourth of July holiday Sunday, the new mom shared a photo of her husband Ben Domenech holding their baby daughter Liberty Sage, 9 months, with the father-daughter duo both wearing red, white and blue for the occasion.

"Happy Birthday America! We love you! 🇺🇸♥️⭐️♥️🇺🇸⭐️," Meghan, 36, captioned the festive photo.

In another Instagram post for the holiday, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain thanked "all those who have sacrificed for our freedom and liberty" and said, "I love America, I love our flag, I love our freedom ~ there is nothing more beautiful in existence."

The family time came three days after Meghan announced that she will be leaving her co-hosting gig at The View at the end of the month after four years. On Thursday's episode of the ABC talk show, the TV personality said the decision is partly so she can continue living in Washington, D.C. with her husband and baby girl.

"When I said goodbye to all of you in the studio, over a year and a half ago, I had just found out I was pregnant. I left the city very quickly because my OBGYN wanted me to leave because he wasn't sure about how COVID could possibly impact pregnant women," she said. "I came to the D.C. area, which is where my husband and I have always split time, and it's where I grew up splitting time. We have this incredible life here, we're surrounded by my family, his family, by friends, by this incredible support unit."

"I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have, you know her first steps and her first words — I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately, I felt I didn't want to leave," added Meghan, who joined The View as a permanent co-host back in October 2017.

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."

"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," she said at the time, adding, "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.' "