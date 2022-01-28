Meghan McCain Shares Snaps of Baby Liberty Playing with Makeup Following Recent Bout with COVID

meghan mccain and liberty makeup

Liberty Sage is testing out her makeup skills.

On Friday, Meghan McCain, 37, shared an adorable series of photos of her 15-month-old daughter playing with makeup brushes and trying them out on her mom's face.

In the sweet Instagram post, baby Liberty, whom McCain shares with husband Ben Domenech sits in a booster seat next to her mom and holds two makeup brushes in her hand.

The former View co-host leans close to her daughter so that Liberty can easily reach McCain's face with the brushes.

"Found the best makeup artist. ♥️ 🗽," McCain captioned the post.

The cute post comes two days after the conservative commentator revealed her recent COVID diagnosis in a piece for The Daily Mail, where she is a columnist.

McCain opened up in the post about her stressful bout with COVID-19 that left her feeling "sad and pessimistic" and frustrated with the country's public health strategy.

In the column, McCain detailed how she and Domenech first tested positive several weeks ago and their subsequent symptoms.

"Mercifully," their daughter Liberty "never got sick," McCain wrote. "But my husband and I got very sick — more sick than the 'mild Omicron' headlines and Twitter streams suggested."

"I am still now, a few weeks out from testing positive, waking up feeling the aftereffects of a cold in my throat, getting fatigued easily, and unable to taste food or smell anything normally," she wrote. "I have been lighting candles all over the house waiting for this to change."

"Again, like so many people before us it was a challenge to take care of our daughter while feeling so lousy," she explained. "And we had to isolate ourselves from friends and family, just like we did during the early days of the pandemic."

McCain also expressed gratitude for the COVID vaccines — both she and Domenech, publisher of right-wing website The Federalist, are fully vaccinated, she wrote — as well as the "support [and] resources" they needed to make it through.

