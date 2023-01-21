Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
Meghan McCain's newborn baby girl is making her debut!

The former View co-host, 38, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Saturday, which offer a first look at her second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning," McCain captioned her post. "Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted! ♥️🍀."

She also added the quote: "Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."

RELATED: Cosmo! Romy! Noah! These Are the Baby Names to Watch Out for in 2023

In the carousel of shots, McCain's 2-year-old daughter Liberty Sage can be seen watching her sister rest, as the family of four poses together in another image.

One other photo sees Clover wrapped in a hospital blanket with a bow on her head, while the final photograph shows McCain's mother, Cindy McCain, posing with her newest grandchild.

RELATED: Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked' 

McCain and Domenech announced they welcomed Clover on Thursday in a piece shared via The Daily Mail a day later.

"Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" the pair shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family."

Domenech added, "Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well, and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl."

Sharing the article on her Instagram Story and Twitter, McCain wrote, "Overjoyed to welcomed our new daughter Clover yesterday morning and officially announced we are a family of four! We are all feeling blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!"

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade

Back in September, McCain celebrated firstborn child Liberty on National Daughter's Day, just ahead of the toddler's second birthday.

"My beautiful, fierce, wildling, Liberty, who I love more than life itself. You saved me ~ it's a privilege to watch you grow every day," she wrote.

"To my next daughter, I promise to keep you safe, your heart wild and to show you how to harness your strength and fire - and how to survive in this harsh world & save us from the impending apocalyptic doom like Sarah Connor," McCain continued.

She added: "I was destined to have girls. I innately understand girls, always have. It is the great gift of my life to raise them and be surrounded by intense divine feminine energy."

RELATED: Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's 'Trying to Prepare' Daughter Liberty for Baby Sister: Photo

Earlier this year, McCain opened up to PEOPLE as she revealed her daughter Liberty has one of the same habits as her dad John McCainwho died on Aug. 25, 2018, after lengthy treatment for brain cancer.

"So this is very strange ... DNA and genes are strange," McCain began. "[Liberty] does this thing with her hands, and [my dad] used to do that all the time. I don't do it. I don't know where it comes from, but she does it even now."

