Meghan McCain Scorches ‘Pathetic’ Conservatives Who Support Kanye West: ‘This Man and His Behavior Are Trash’

Andi Ortiz
·2 min read

Meghan McCain unleashed her fury on her own political party Sunday morning, torching conservatives who are defending Kanye West following a series of anti-Semitic words and social media posts. According to the former host of “The View,” Ye is “no icon” to be defended.

McCain’s words came after the rapper found himself locked out of both Twitter and Instagram this weekend for making anti-Semitic comments. In a post to Twitter on Saturday, West wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The tweet has since been deleted by Twitter, citing West’s violation of their policies, and came after another anti-Semitic post on Instagram got him restricted on that platform as well. Both social media posts came after West sat down with Tucker Carlson this week and claimed that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and grandson of Holocaust survivors, was focused on making money for himself during diplomatic negotiations in the Middle East.

Kanye West Locked Out of Twitter After Threatening ‘Death Con 3 on Jewish People’

“I have zero tolerance for this s—. Zero,” McCain wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Ye’s tweet. “This is poison and yet another example why this man and his behavior are trash. Conservatives always claim to hate celebrity but jump and get excited like a teenage girl at a Harry Styles concert any time any of them show our side attention.”

She continued: “It is pathetic, we are supposed to be anti celebrity and for the average working men and women – but I guess that went out the window years ago. This man is no icon, he has no wisdom I care to hear. Do not look the other way from this statement – it is the public hatred of Judaism and Jews and full fucking stop there is NO place for this anywhere.”

McCain has been vocal for quite some time about the increase of anti-Semitic sentiments and crimes in the country, often drawing attention to them during her time on “The View.”

McCain’s criticism of West — and of a tweet from the official GOP Twitter account — was one of many. On Sunday, multiple Jewish celebrities spoke out against West, including Sarah Silverman and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jewish Celebs Call Out Kanye West for Anti-Semitic Tweet: ‘Your Words Hurt and Incite Violence’

