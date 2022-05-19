Meghan McCain Says She and RHOBH Star Erika Girardi 'Bond Over Being Hated'

meghan mccain and erika girardi

Meghan McCain has a close friend in Erika Girardi.

On Wednesday's episode of the Reality with The King podcast, host Carlos King talked to the Bad Republican author about her connection with Girardi, 50, who McCain called her "personal friend for real."

"We text and FaceTime," she told TV producer King. "She's a wonderful person. I know everything everyone has to say — I know everything — and I don't care what haters have to say. She came on The View and performed on my birthday."

"She's a wonderful person. Had the pandemic not gone on, she was going to perform at my baby shower," McCain, 37, shared. "She's one of the first people I told I was pregnant! She's a lovely person."

The former View co-host also said that she and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "bond over being hated."

"She knows what it feels like to have the world feel you're, whatever — crazy dismissive and things," McCain continued. "I adore her. Like I said, she has such a good heart. I knew s--- was coming down with her before the press did; she was candid with me. We're real friends. I will ride for her forever."

In November 2020, the "Pretty Mess" singer filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage. Shortly after submitting the paperwork, the exes found themselves entangled in legal controversy, including a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling money intended to go to Boeing plane crash victims' families. (Erika has repeatedly denied having any part in Tom's legal controversies.)

When touching upon the controversial subject during her chat in the podcast, McCain defended Erika over the legal woes, saying, "There hasn't been a trial. She hasn't been charged."

McCain then addressed "the other thing I think is very, very hypocritical," referencing legal drama involving the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah. Last March, Shah was arrested for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Shah, 48, pleaded not guilty during an arraignment last April and is now awaiting her trial in July.

"Jen Shah is allowed to just traipse around, do a reunion where I didn't think her feet were held to the fire in the way that she should have," McCain said.

Erika Girardi

Amy Sussman/Getty Erika Girardi

"She's going to the New York District Court attorney," the mom of one continued. "I actually texted one of my girlfriends who works for Fox News and she's a lawyer, and she's like, 'These charges against Jen Shah are no joke.' She was like, 'It's absolutely no joke. The level that it's rising to, and if these people were involved…' — you can't obviously convict anyone until there's been a jury, but it's bad. It's very, very, very bad. And I felt like the media and the fans have really given Jen Shah a pass."

While comparing the situations, McCain said she felt Girardi was given more "intense scrutiny" by the public than Shah, telling the host, "I thought that was kind of bulls---."

"I never understood why people think she's so icy," McCain later added of Girardi. "Maybe it's because I'm very similar. I'm not best friends with everybody, I keep my social circle close, I trust who I trust, and I don't think anybody should necessarily have that kind of agency over you, especially in times of crisis."

She continued, "I know she was drowning for a long time and just trying to stay above water. If it comes out in court that she has done something wrong, fine. But until then, [I'm on her side]."

Stressing to the host that Girardi is "an actual friend of mine," McCain raved about the former Chicago star, saying, "I cannot express to you how kind she has been to me, how loyal she has been to me."

"She is extremely politically savvy, we talk about politics all the time. She watches cable news and she's always freaked out about different things that are going on the world," she said. "I really like her, and I don't like people being mean to her. Maybe I'm just going to die on this hill with my other controversial women."