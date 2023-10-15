Meghan McCain Says She Doesn’t Watch ‘The View’ & Only Misses “The Wardrobe People The Most”

Meghan McCain was the conservative voice on The View for four seasons, leaving the ABC talk show following Season 24. Following her exit in 2021, the former co-host says she doesn’t watch the show “at all.”

“Partly it’s just because of my lifestyle,” McCain told The Messenger in an interview. “I don’t have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it’s kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend’s Instagram, it’s just not great for you. So no, I don’t watch.”

Although McCain is not keeping up with the opinions that former co-hosts like Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin share on the daytime talk show, the political pundit does miss some people on the show.

“I still miss the wardrobe people,” she added. “I just love getting dressed up. So I miss the wardrobe people the most and they’re very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show.”

Since leaving The View, McCain started writing a column on the Daily Mail where back in May talked about her time on the show. McCain is set to launch on Oct. 17 a podcast called Meghan McCain has Entered the Chat where she will cover “every and all things in politics, pop culture, the 2024 election horse race, entertainment, life in general” and her life.

